Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jake Hammons, director, plans and programs for the Air National Guard, Brig. Gen Humberto Pabon Jr., commander of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander of the 156th Wing and PRANG leadership, meet during a site visit at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2026. Hammons visited the PRANG to observe its combat communications, contingency response, and air control missions firsthand, as they relate to operational readiness and resourcing decisions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)