When mission funding meets operational reality

Photo By Lt. Col. Matt Murphy | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miguel Serrano, radio frequency transmissions systems...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Matt Murphy | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miguel Serrano, radio frequency transmissions systems apprentice, 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, demonstrates a TAMPA 1.3 antenna for Brig. Gen. Jake Hammons, director, plans and programs for the Air National Guard, at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2026. The self-calibrating antenna can be set up by one Airman in approximately 30 minutes, increasing the unit’s ability to provide expeditionary communications in austere or rapidly changing environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Matt Murphy) see less | View Image Page

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico — Brig. Gen. Jake “Baked” Hammons, director, plans and programs for the Air National Guard, visited the Puerto Rico Air National Guard from June 4-6, 2026, to gain firsthand insight into the organization’s mission conversions, operational challenges and emerging capabilities.



The visit gave Hammons and teammates an opportunity to meet directly with PRANG leaders and Airmen while observing the capabilities of the 156th Wing’s combat communications and contingency response mission sets, as well as the 141st Air Control Squadron.



“Visiting units gives me unique visibility and a deeper understanding of a state or territory’s mission, the specific impacts and challenges, as we make mission funding decisions,” Hammons said. “Seeing firsthand how Air National Guard units are dealing with mission conversions gives me the context I need to make better-informed decisions.”



The PRANG recently underwent two active mission conversions: combat communications and contingency response and are in the process of another mission conversion for the 141st ACS.



“When I can see the operations firsthand, I have better context for decision-making,” Hammons said. “These visits also give me candid, valuable feedback directly from Airmen. They help me understand the direct results of resourcing and where those resources are making a difference.”



During the visit, Hammons received a demonstration from Airman 1st Class Miguel Serrano, a member of the 156th Combat Communications Squadron, on the TAMPA 1.3 antenna, one of the unit’s radio communication capabilities.



Serrano volunteered to serve as one of the presenters who is most familiar with the recently acquired equipment. The demonstration highlighted the role junior Airmen play in executing mission conversions and integrating new capabilities into the force.



He explained that the system can be set up in approximately 30 minutes by one Airman. The antenna is self-calibrating and can quickly become operational, increasing the unit’s ability to provide expeditionary communications in contested, austere or rapidly changing environments.



Serrano said he was excited to brief Hammons.



“It was a great opportunity to show the general how the antenna works and how it increases our communications capabilities,” Serrano said. “Being able to speak directly with a general officer who makes decisions about funding the mission makes me proud to explain one of our many capabilities in combat communications.”



Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabón Jr., commander of the PRANG; Brig. Gen. Steven Campbell, chief of staff of the PRANG; Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, the state command chief; and Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander of the 156th Wing, hosted Hammons and his team.



Pabón said the visit was an important opportunity to showcase the PRANG’s strategic location, mission relevance and the Bucaneros’ professionalism.



“The PRANG’s location and capabilities are a pivotal and premium example of agile combat employment and mission-ready Airmen,” Pabón said. “Our contingency response and combat communications missions are at the forefront of active Guard deployments and critical missions. When Brig. Gen. Hammons, as the A8, distributes resources, we are grateful he can witness the impact of those decisions firsthand.”



The unit’s location in the Caribbean provides unique operational value for domestic response, contingency operations and regional mission support. As the organization continues to modernize and convert missions, leaders said direct engagement with decision-makers helps ensure resourcing discussions are informed by operational reality.



For Hammons, the visit reinforced the value of seeing capabilities beyond briefings and spreadsheets.



“Being here allows me to better understand not just what a unit needs, but why it matters,” Hammons said. “That perspective is important when we make resourcing decisions that affect mission readiness and Airmen across the Air National Guard.”