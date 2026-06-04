Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jake Hammons, director, plans and programs for the Air National Guard, meets with Puerto Rico Air National Guard leaders during a site visit at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2026. Hammons visited the PRANG to observe its combat communications, contingency response, and air control missions firsthand, as they relate to operational readiness and resourcing decisions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Matt Murphy)