Brig. Gen. Jacob Hammons visit to Punta Salinas

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jake Hammons, director, plans and programs for the Air National Guard, and Puerto Rico Air National Guard leadership, debark from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a site visit at Punta Salinas Air National Guard Station, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2026. Hammons visited the PRANG to observe its combat communications, contingency response, and air control missions firsthand, as they relate to operational readiness and resourcing decisions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Matt Murphy)