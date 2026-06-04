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A UH-1N Huey helicopter crew demonstrates a search and rescue aerial hoist operation during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. The biennial air show served as a key community outreach event, aiming to inspire the next generation of aviators by highlighting the diverse career paths and unwavering dedication of today's Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)