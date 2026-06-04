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    Skyfest 2026 [Image 6 of 8]

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    Skyfest 2026

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Airman Audrey McDowell 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Brad Wursten flies over the flightline in his MXS-R during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. Skyfest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations and express appreciation to the local Inland Northwest community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 17:52
    Photo ID: 9730697
    VIRIN: 260606-F-VS143-1156
    Resolution: 5645x3764
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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