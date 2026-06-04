Brad Wursten flies over the flightline in his MXS-R during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. Skyfest 2026 served as a free, public open house to foster strong community relations and express appreciation to the local Inland Northwest community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 17:52
|Photo ID:
|9730697
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-VS143-1156
|Resolution:
|5645x3764
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.