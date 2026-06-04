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A wide-angle view of the flightline showcases attendees and static displays during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. Skyfest 2026 was designed to educate the public on the strategic importance of Fairchild's global reach mission, providing a firsthand look at the advanced aircraft and highly trained personnel required to execute operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)