Luke Aikins, Red Bull skydiver, parachutes over the flightline with a U.S. flag during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. In alignment with the nationwide 'Freedom 250' celebration, the air show highlighted two and a half centuries of American progress, liberty and the technological leaps made throughout military aviation history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 17:52
|Photo ID:
|9730694
|VIRIN:
|260606-F-VS143-1119
|Resolution:
|3597x2398
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.