(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skyfest 2026 [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Skyfest 2026

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Airman Audrey McDowell 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Luke Aikins, Red Bull skydiver, parachutes over the flightline with a U.S. flag during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. In alignment with the nationwide 'Freedom 250' celebration, the air show highlighted two and a half centuries of American progress, liberty and the technological leaps made throughout military aviation history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 17:52
    Photo ID: 9730694
    VIRIN: 260606-F-VS143-1119
    Resolution: 3597x2398
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026
    Skyfest 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Skyfest 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery