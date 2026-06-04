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Local community members watch the aerial performances from the flightline during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. The air show honored the foundational support provided by the Spokane community since 1941, celebrating an 85-year legacy of courage forged on the Fairchild flightline from World War II to the present day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audrey Mc Dowell)