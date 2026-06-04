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    Skyfest 2026 [Image 5 of 8]

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    Skyfest 2026

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Airman Audrey McDowell 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Local community members watch the aerial performances from the flightline during Skyfest 2026 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington June 6, 2026. The air show honored the foundational support provided by the Spokane community since 1941, celebrating an 85-year legacy of courage forged on the Fairchild flightline from World War II to the present day.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 17:52
    Photo ID: 9730695
    VIRIN: 260606-F-VS143-1127
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyfest 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Audrey McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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