Soldiers of the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific), stand in formation during the brigade's change of responsibility ceremony, June 5, 2026. The ceremony welcomed incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Woods Jr. and honored the service of outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron L. Stephens. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9729225
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-NJ428-1384
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.