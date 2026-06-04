Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron L. Stephens, outgoing command sergeant major, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) poses with his family and the command team of the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) during the brigade's change of responsibility ceremony, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9729207
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-NJ428-1161
|Resolution:
|6000x2796
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.