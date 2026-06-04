16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility

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Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron L. Stephens, outgoing command sergeant major, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) poses with his family and the command team of the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) during the brigade's change of responsibility ceremony, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)