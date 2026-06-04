16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility

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Maj. Gen. Bernard J. Harrington, commander of the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific), presents Erica Stephens, spouse of outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron L. Stephens, with the Keeper of the Hourglass Award during the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade's change of responsibility ceremony, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)