(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Majors 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Maj. Gen. Bernard J. Harrington, commander of the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific), presents Erica Stephens, spouse of outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron L. Stephens, with the Keeper of the Hourglass Award during the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade's change of responsibility ceremony, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 17:17
    Photo ID: 9729211
    VIRIN: 260605-A-NJ428-1169
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery