Maj. Gen. Bernard J. Harrington, commander of the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific), presents Erica Stephens, spouse of outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron L. Stephens, with the Keeper of the Hourglass Award during the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade's change of responsibility ceremony, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9729211
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-NJ428-1169
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.