16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility

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The keeper of the colors presents the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron L. Stephens, outgoing command sergeant major, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific), during the brigade's change of responsibility ceremony, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)