16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Tyler J. Cody, commander, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) knights Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron L. Stephens, outgoing command sergeant major, while awarding him the Order of Saint George during the brigade's change of responsibility ceremony, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)