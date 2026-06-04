16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility

Col. Tyler J. Cody, commander, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) knights Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron L. Stephens, outgoing command sergeant major, while awarding him the Order of Saint George during the brigade's change of responsibility ceremony, June 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9729206
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-NJ428-1056
|Resolution:
|3981x3664
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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