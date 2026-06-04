Date Taken: 06.05.2026 Date Posted: 06.05.2026 17:17 Photo ID: 9729222 VIRIN: 260605-A-NJ428-1354 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.81 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.