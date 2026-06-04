Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mitch Barker, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, checks his oxygen respiratory device during exercise Astral Knight 2026 in a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling operations increase the range and endurance of combat aircraft, supporting tactical integrated air and missile defense and tactical command and control during AK26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)