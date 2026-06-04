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    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling [Image 3 of 10]

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    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    An Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel during exercise Astral Knight 2026 over the North Sea, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling operations enable combat aircraft to sustain missions across greater distances and for longer durations, strengthening interoperability and supporting tactical integrated air and missile defense during AK26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 08:01
    Photo ID: 9727388
    VIRIN: 260601-F-BN500-1003
    Resolution: 6867x4905
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling
    Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling

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    TAGS

    USAFE, F-15, F-35, KC-135, B-1, NKAWTG

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