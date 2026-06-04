Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling

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An Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel during exercise Astral Knight 2026 over the North Sea, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling operations enable combat aircraft to sustain missions across greater distances and for longer durations, strengthening interoperability and supporting tactical integrated air and missile defense during AK26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)