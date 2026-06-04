Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling

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U.S. Air Force service members from the 100th Air Refueling Wing begin their preflight checks of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during Astral Knight 2026 at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 3, 2026. AK26 is designed to strengthen tactical integrated air and missile defense capabilities across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility while providing units the opportunity to practice and refine tactical procedures in a realistic operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)