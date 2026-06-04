Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mitch Barker, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, completes his walk-around checks of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during Astral Knight 2026 at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling operations enable combat aircraft to sustain missions across greater distances and for longer durations, strengthening interoperability and supporting tactical integrated air and missile defense during AK26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)