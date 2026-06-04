Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling

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Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Astral Knight 2026 over the North Sea, June 3, 2026. AK26 is designed to strengthen tactical integrated air and missile defense capabilities across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility while providing units the opportunity to practice and refine tactical procedures in a realistic operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)