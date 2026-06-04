Astral Knight 26: F-15E F-35A Refueling

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An Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing to receive fuel during exercise Astral Knight 2026 over the North Sea, June 3, 2026. Aerial refueling operations increase the range and endurance of combat aircraft, supporting tactical integrated air and missile defense and tactical command and control during AK26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)