31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, stands for the Italian National Anthem during a Republic Day medal ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2026. Kingry joined the 31 FW’s Italian partners in recognizing this historic occasion and honored them during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)