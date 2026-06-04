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    31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic [Image 1 of 9]

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    31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, attends an Italian Republic Day ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2026. Kingry joined the 31st FW’s Italian partners in recognizing this historic occasion and honored them during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 05:43
    Photo ID: 9727333
    VIRIN: 260602-F-JJ878-1005
    Resolution: 7804x5203
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic
    31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic
    31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic
    31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic
    31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic
    31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic
    31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic
    31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic
    31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic

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    31FW, Aviano Air Base, StrongerTogether, WeAreNATO, Festa della Repubblica

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