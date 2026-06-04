31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, conversed with Dr. Michele Lastella, Prefect of Pordenone, regarding Aviano Air Base during an Italian Republic Day ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2026. The ceremony was an opportunity for Aviano Air Base to meet, interact with and show support for the 31 FW’s Italian allies at a local level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)