31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic

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(From left to right) Dr. Michele Lastella, Prefect of Pordenone, Col. Giuseppe Gatto, Aviano Air Base commander, Sen. Luca Ciriani, Italian Minister for Relationship with Parliament, and U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, pose for a photo together during an Italian Republic Day ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2026. The ceremony was an opportunity for Aviano Air Base to meet, interact with and show support for the 31st FW’s Italian allies at a local level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)