31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic

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Members of the Italian Police stand at attention during an Italian Republic Day ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2026. Republic Day commemorates the June 2, 1946, referendum in which Italians voted to abolish the monarchy and establish the Italian Republic following World War II, and additionally marked the first national vote Italian women participated in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)