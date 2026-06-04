Members of the Italian Police stand at attention during an Italian Republic Day ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2026. Republic Day commemorates the June 2, 1946, referendum in which Italians voted to abolish the monarchy and establish the Italian Republic following World War II, and additionally marked the first national vote Italian women participated in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 05:43
|Photo ID:
|9727337
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-JJ878-1032
|Resolution:
|8045x5363
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.