31 FW honors 80th Anniversary of the Italian Republic

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, poses for a group photo with members of the Italian military and Sen. Luca Ciriani, Italian Minister for Relationship with Parliament, during a Republic Day ceremony in Pordenone, Italy, June 2, 2026. The ceremony was an opportunity for Aviano Air Base to meet, interact with and show support for the 31st FW’s Italian allies at a local level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)