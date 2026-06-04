Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions

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(260603-Z-DH100-1112)



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 3, 2026) - Navy Capt. Toni A. Bowden, incoming commander, Joint Medical Group, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, receives the Joint Medical Group guidon from Army Col. Robert Eyman, commander, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, during a change of command ceremony at the Bayview aboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, June 3, 2026. Bowden assumed the roles of commander, Joint Medical Group, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, and director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Lamb)