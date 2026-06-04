Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions

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(VIRIN: 260603-N-LY941-1016)



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 3, 2026) Capt. Toni A. Bowden and Capt. Tammy E. Servies prepare to cut a ceremonial cake following their change of command ceremony at the Bayview aboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, June 3, 2026. During the ceremony, Bowden assumed the roles of commanding officer, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay; commander, Joint Medical Group, Joint Task Force Guantanamo; and director, U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)