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    Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions [Image 1 of 6]

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    Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions

    CUBA

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Lamb 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    (260603-Z-DH100-1051)

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 3, 2026) - Navy Capt. Toni A. Bowden is piped aboard as she arrives at her change of command ceremony at the Bayview aboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, June 3, 2026. During the ceremony, Bowden assumed the roles of commanding officer, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay; commander, Joint Medical Group, Joint Task Force Guantanamo; and director, U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Lamb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 00:31
    Photo ID: 9726920
    VIRIN: 260603-Z-DH100-1051
    Resolution: 2485x3727
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ryan Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions
    Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions
    Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions
    Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions
    Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions
    Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions

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    Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions

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    TAGS

    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Joint Medical Group Joint Task Force Guantanamo
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL)
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay
    Change of Command Ceremony

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