Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions

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(260603-Z-DH100-1051)



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 3, 2026) - Navy Capt. Toni A. Bowden is piped aboard as she arrives at her change of command ceremony at the Bayview aboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, June 3, 2026. During the ceremony, Bowden assumed the roles of commanding officer, U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay; commander, Joint Medical Group, Joint Task Force Guantanamo; and director, U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Lamb)