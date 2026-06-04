Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions

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GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 3, 2026) - Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Rashanta Pippins, senior enlisted leader, Joint Medical Group, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, passes the guidon to Capt. Tammy E. Servies during a change of command ceremony at the Bayview aboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, June 3, 2026. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander. Servies fulfilled three mission-critical roles as commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, commander of Joint Medical Group, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, and hospital director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Lamb)