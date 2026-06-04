Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions

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GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 3, 2026) - Capt. Tammy E. Servies addresses guests during a change of command ceremony at the Bayview aboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, June 3, 2026. Servies relinquished her roles as commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, commander of Joint Medical Group, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, and director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Lamb)