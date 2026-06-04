(260603-Z-DH100-1092)
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 3, 2026) - Capt. Tammy E. Servies addresses guests during a change of command ceremony at the Bayview aboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, June 3, 2026. Servies relinquished her roles as commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, commander of Joint Medical Group, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, and director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 00:31
|Photo ID:
|9726936
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-DH100-1092
|Resolution:
|3986x2657
|Size:
|850.41 KB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ryan Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions
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