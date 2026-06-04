Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions

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(260603-Z-DH100-1079)



GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 3, 2026) - Rear Adm. Robert J. Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and director, Defense Health Network Atlantic, addresses guests during a change of command ceremony between Capt. Tammy E. Servies and Capt. Toni A. Bowden at the Bayview aboard Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, June 3, 2026. During the ceremony, Servies relinquished command to Bowden, marking a leadership transition for one of the Department of War's most operationally unique medical commands supporting healthcare delivery, force readiness and joint medical operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Lamb)