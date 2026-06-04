Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civilian Service Commendation Medal (CSCM) recipients Derek Brow, left, attorney for exceptional family members and Legal assistance attorney, Law Center Hawaii, Regional Law Center Pacific, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), and Joseph Lapera III, right, materials handler, facilities department, MCBH, pose for a photo at MCBH, May 20, 2026. The CSCM is awarded to Department of the Navy civilians and recognizes them for exceeding expectations as well as their professionalism and dedication to duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)