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    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH [Image 6 of 11]

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    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas  

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, right, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC), poses for a photo with Civilian Service Commendation Medal (CSCM) recipient Derek Brow, attorney for exceptional family members and Legal assistance attorney, Law Center Hawaii, Regional Law Center Pacific, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), during a ceremony at MCBH, May 20, 2026. The CSCM is awarded to Department of the Navy civilians and recognizes them for exceeding expectations as well as their professionalism and dedication to duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 22:40
    Photo ID: 9726820
    VIRIN: 260520-M-GO167-1047
    Resolution: 5242x3495
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH

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    MCBH
    COTY
    Hawaii
    Awards
    Civilians

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