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    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH [Image 1 of 11]

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    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas  

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Joseph Lapera III, left, materials handler, facilities department, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), is presented with the Civilian Service Commendation Medal (CSCM) by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, center, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC), and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Ortiz, right, sergeant major of MCIPAC, during a ceremony at MCBH, May 20, 2026. The CSCM is awarded to Department of the Navy civilians and recognizes them for exceeding expectations as well as their professionalism and dedication to duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 22:40
    Photo ID: 9726814
    VIRIN: 260520-M-GO167-1007
    Resolution: 5978x3985
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH
    Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH

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    MCBH
    COTY
    Hawaii
    Awards
    Civilians

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