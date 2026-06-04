U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, center right, sergeant major of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), congratulates Joseph Lapera III, center left, materials handler, facilities department, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), after receiving the Civilian Service Commendation Medal (CSCM) during a ceremony at MCBH, May 20, 2026. The CSCM is awarded to Department of the Navy civilians and recognizes them for exceeding expectations as well as their professionalism and dedication to duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 22:40
|Photo ID:
|9726823
|VIRIN:
|260520-M-GO167-1098
|Resolution:
|6047x4031
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.