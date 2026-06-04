Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, center right, sergeant major of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), congratulates Joseph Lapera III, center left, materials handler, facilities department, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), after receiving the Civilian Service Commendation Medal (CSCM) during a ceremony at MCBH, May 20, 2026. The CSCM is awarded to Department of the Navy civilians and recognizes them for exceeding expectations as well as their professionalism and dedication to duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)