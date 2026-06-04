Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, right, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC), poses for a photo with Civilian Service Commendation Medal (CSCM) recipient Joseph Lapera III, left, materials handler, facilities department, Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), during a ceremony at MCBH, May 20, 2026. The CSCM is awarded to Department of the Navy civilians and recognizes them for exceeding expectations as well as their professionalism and dedication to duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)