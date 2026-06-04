Dedication to Duty: MCIPAC Leadership presents Civilian of the Year awards at MCBH

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Civilian employees with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) are presented with the Civilian Service Commendation Medal (CSCM) by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC), and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Ortiz, sergeant major of MCIPAC, during a ceremony at MCBH, May 20, 2026. The CSCM is awarded to Department of the Navy civilians and recognizes them for exceeding expectations as well as their professionalism and dedication to duty. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)