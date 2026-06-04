U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, gathers with the Hutchins family in the shrine room of the USS Arizona Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 4, 2026. Diane Hutchins is the granddaughter of U.S. Navy Cmdr. Howard Haynes, lead diver in the salvage operation that occurred following the Dec. 7th attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9726528
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-KH177-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.