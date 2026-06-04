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    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

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    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Service members and officer candidates from the University of Hawaii ROTC program handle a wreath in honor of the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Midway on the USS Arizona Memorial, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 4, 2026. The battle, which took place June 4-7, 1942, served as decisive turning point in the Pacific war, ending Japan's naval superiority and laying the groundwork for the United States Navy’s Central Pacific campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 17:40
    Photo ID: 9726524
    VIRIN: 260604-N-KH177-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony

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    USS Arizona Memorial
    Legacy
    Midway
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