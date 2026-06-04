Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Service members and officer candidates from the University of Hawaii ROTC program handle a wreath in honor of the 84th anniversary of the Battle of Midway on the USS Arizona Memorial, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 4, 2026. The battle, which took place June 4-7, 1942, served as decisive turning point in the Pacific war, ending Japan's naval superiority and laying the groundwork for the United States Navy’s Central Pacific campaign. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9726524
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-KH177-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
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