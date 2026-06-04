Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony

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Service members and National Parks Service Rangers render a salute during the playing of ‘Taps’ commemorating the 84th anniversary of the battle of Midway in the shrine room of the USS Arizona Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 4, 2026. One of World War II’s most decisive battles, The Battle of Midway was fought just six months after Pearl Harbor was attacked. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)