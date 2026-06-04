A wreath display at the USS Arizona Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, commemorating the 84th anniversary of the battle of Midway, June 4, 2026. One of World War II’s most decisive battles, The Battle of Midway was fought just six months after Pearl Harbor was attacked. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 17:40
|Photo ID:
|9726527
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-KH177-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.