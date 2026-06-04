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    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

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    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    A wreath display at the USS Arizona Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, commemorating the 84th anniversary of the battle of Midway, June 4, 2026. One of World War II’s most decisive battles, The Battle of Midway was fought just six months after Pearl Harbor was attacked. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 17:40
    Photo ID: 9726527
    VIRIN: 260604-N-KH177-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony

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    USS Arizona Memorial
    Legacy
    Midway
    Tribute

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