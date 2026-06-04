Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Battle of Midway 84th Anniversary Ceremony

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U.S. Navy Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam commander, greets the Hutchins family at Merry Point Landing on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 4, 2026. Diane Hutchins is the granddaughter of U.S. Navy Cmdr. Howard Haynes, lead diver in the salvage operation that occurred following the Dec. 7th attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)