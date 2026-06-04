Locked and Loaded

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Laura Caputo, the chief of staff, air, Vermont National Guard, reloads her 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol during her small-arms training at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, May 27, 2026. Caputo, along with other general officers, practiced their small-arms marksmanship skills while also qualifying on their assigned weapons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)