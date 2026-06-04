Locked and Loaded

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, left, the director of the joint staff, chief of staff, Army, Vermont National Guard, checks his shot placement with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trey Lytle, right, a combat arms instructor assigned to the 158th Security Forces Squadron, while qualifying on his weapon at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, May 27, 2026. Brown, along with other general officers, practiced their small-arms marksmanship skills while also qualifying on their assigned weapons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)