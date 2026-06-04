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    Locked and Loaded [Image 2 of 8]

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    Locked and Loaded

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, left, the director of the joint staff, chief of staff, Army, Vermont National Guard, checks his shot placement with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trey Lytle, right, a combat arms instructor assigned to the 158th Security Forces Squadron, while qualifying on his weapon at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, May 27, 2026. Brown, along with other general officers, practiced their small-arms marksmanship skills while also qualifying on their assigned weapons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9725596
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-CB896-1005
    Resolution: 5072x3381
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Locked and Loaded [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force
    Range
    Air National Guard
    General
    Shooting
    Pistol

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