A group of senior leaders from the Vermont Army and Air National Guard, and a West Point cadet, pose for a group photo with combat arms instructors from both the Vermont Army and Air National Guard at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, May 27, 2026. Senior leaders from both branches qualified on their assigned small arms to maintain readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9725602
|VIRIN:
|260527-Z-CB896-1008
|Resolution:
|5439x3626
|Size:
|8.37 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Locked and Loaded [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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