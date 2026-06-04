Locked and Loaded

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A group of senior leaders from the Vermont Army and Air National Guard, and a West Point cadet, pose for a group photo with combat arms instructors from both the Vermont Army and Air National Guard at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, May 27, 2026. Senior leaders from both branches qualified on their assigned small arms to maintain readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)