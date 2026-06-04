Locked and Loaded

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U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Jillian Rolla, the state command chief master sergeant for the Vermont National Guard, shoots a 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, May 27, 2026. Rolla participated in this small-arms training with general officers from the Vermont Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)