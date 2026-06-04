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    Locked and Loaded [Image 7 of 8]

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    Locked and Loaded

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Jillian Rolla, the state command chief master sergeant for the Vermont National Guard, shoots a 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, May 27, 2026. Rolla participated in this small-arms training with general officers from the Vermont Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:43
    Photo ID: 9725605
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-CB896-1010
    Resolution: 5280x3520
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Locked and Loaded [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Force
    Range
    Air National Guard
    General
    Shooting
    Pistol

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