U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Jillian Rolla, the state command chief master sergeant for the Vermont National Guard, shoots a 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, May 27, 2026. Rolla participated in this small-arms training with general officers from the Vermont Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 13:43
|Photo ID:
|9725605
|VIRIN:
|260527-Z-CB896-1010
|Resolution:
|5280x3520
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Locked and Loaded [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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