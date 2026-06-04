Locked and Loaded

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Eric L. Gagnon, the assistant adjutant general, Army, Vermont National Guard, shoots his 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol while training on his weapon at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, May 27, 2026. Gagnon, along with other general officers, practiced their small-arms marksmanship skills while also qualifying on their assigned weapons. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)